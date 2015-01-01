COME ROCK OUT
We're not just a brewery, we're also a pretty sweet place to hang out while you drink beer.
Friday
17TH
March
Emporium and Avondale Brewing Co. Present: Zoso and Appetite for Destruction
12
TICKETS
10:00 PM
Sunday
9TH
April
Dark Star Orchestra
Presented by Emporium Presents and HUKA
TICKETS
1:00 AM
Friday
5TH
May
Huka Entertainment Presents Old Dominion
$29
TICKETS
12:00 AM
Saturday
6TH
May
Emporium Presents Drive By Truckers
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
24.50
TICKETS
12:00 AM
Wednesday
7TH
June
Huka Entertainment Presents J. Cole 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am. They are only available online, not at the venue. All tickets are General Admission. The venue is standing room only with some first come first served picnic tables.
$35
TICKETS
12:00 AM
No upcoming concerts at the moment.